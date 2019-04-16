SBS Filipino

Election 2019: Day 6 campaign wrap

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Labor candidate for Boothby Nadia Clancy speak to a family at a shopping centre in Adelaide

Source: AAP

Published 17 April 2019 at 8:45am, updated 17 April 2019 at 8:47am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Scott Morrison has continued to accuse Bill Shorten of lying, saying he was doing it "all the time" on day six of the election campaign.

The prime minister has attacked Labor's latest healthcare announcement - a promise to spend $200 million to ensure pathology tests for older Australians and those with cancer are bulk-billed.

 

