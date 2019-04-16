Election 2019: Day 6 campaign wrap

The prime minister has attacked Labor's latest healthcare announcement - a promise to spend $200 million to ensure pathology tests for older Australians and those with cancer are bulk-billed.
Source: AAP
Published 17 April 2019 at 8:45am, updated 17 April 2019 at 8:47am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Ronald Manila
Scott Morrison has continued to accuse Bill Shorten of lying, saying he was doing it "all the time" on day six of the election campaign.
