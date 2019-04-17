SBS Filipino

Election 2019: Day 7 campaign wrap

SBS Filipino

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a farm near Devonport in Tasmania

ING Source: AAP

Published 18 April 2019 at 8:16am, updated 18 April 2019 at 8:20am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Debate over superannuation and tax cuts has dominated the day's election campaigning, with Bill Shorten admitting he should have been clearer about Labor's superannuation policy.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's labelled the admission as either 'dishonest, sneaky or clueless'.

 

