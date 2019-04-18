Election 2019: Day 8 campaign wrap

Federal Leader of the United Australia Party Clive Palmer. Source: AAP
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Labor is facing criticism from both the Coalition and the Greens over its climate change policies. The Coalition argues Labor's approach will be too costly while the Greens say it would slow down a transition to renewables.
