SBS Filipino

Election 2019: Day 8 campaign wrap

SBS Filipino

Palmer

Federal Leader of the United Australia Party Clive Palmer. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 April 2019 at 8:37am, updated 19 April 2019 at 8:40am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Labor is facing criticism from both the Coalition and the Greens over its climate change policies. The Coalition argues Labor's approach will be too costly while the Greens say it would slow down a transition to renewables.

Published 19 April 2019 at 8:37am, updated 19 April 2019 at 8:40am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom