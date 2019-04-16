SBS Filipino

Election 2019: Voting for the House of Representatives, Senate

SBS Filipino

Voting for Senate and House of Representatives

Voting for Senate and House of Representatives Source: AEC

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 April 2019 at 2:26pm, updated 17 April 2019 at 2:36pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this year's federal election, Australians will elect 151 Members of the Parliament (MP) to the House of Representatives and 80 Senators.

Published 16 April 2019 at 2:26pm, updated 17 April 2019 at 2:36pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
To have a majority on the floor of the House, plus provide a Speaker, 77 seats are needed. Also, half  of the  72 members of the Senate  plus four representing  each of  the two territories are  up for re-election.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom