Election 2019: Voting for the House of Representatives, Senate

To have a majority on the floor of the House, plus provide a Speaker, 77 seats are needed. Also, half of the 72 members of the Senate plus four representing each of the two territories are up for re-election.
In this year's federal election, Australians will elect 151 Members of the Parliament (MP) to the House of Representatives and 80 Senators.
