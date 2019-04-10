Electric vehicles become national talking point

The Actewagl Electric Car Charging Station in Canberra Source: AAP
Published 10 April 2019 at 4:16pm, updated 11 April 2019 at 8:53am
By Lin Evlin
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Electric vehicles and their future have become a major subject of the pre-election campaign. As debate rages, one report says a mass take-up of electric cars could improve the stability of the electricity grid and decrease household power bills.
Published 10 April 2019 at 4:16pm, updated 11 April 2019 at 8:53am
By Lin Evlin
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share