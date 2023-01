Available in other languages

Available in other languages

The independent recording artist shares how he was inclined to music and travelled South East Asia doing music.





Together with his own band called 'Erween,' it will be a fun and full-of-music-kind-of-night tonight with Erween Imperial at the Narrabeen in Sydney.





For more details on Erween's music, go to https://www.facebook.com/Erween.officialpage/.





Watch below for our Facebook live with Erween: