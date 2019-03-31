SBS Filipino

Ethnic Communities' Councils excluded from budget lock-up

The Department of Treasury is seen reflected in a fountain in Canberra

Published 1 April 2019 at 9:51am, updated 1 April 2019 at 12:52pm
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Australia's peak multicultural body has been excluded from next Tuesday's budget lock up, as migrant groups call for more funding for anti-racism campaigns and settlement services.

The Federation of Ethnic Communities' Councils says its exclusion from the lock up is a worrying indication of the government's attitude to multicultural communities.

 

