Ethnic Communities' Councils excluded from budget lock-up

The Federation of Ethnic Communities' Councils says its exclusion from the lock up is a worrying indication of the government's attitude to multicultural communities.
Source: AAP
Published 1 April 2019 at 9:51am, updated 1 April 2019 at 12:52pm
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia's peak multicultural body has been excluded from next Tuesday's budget lock up, as migrant groups call for more funding for anti-racism campaigns and settlement services.
Published 1 April 2019 at 9:51am, updated 1 April 2019 at 12:52pm
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share