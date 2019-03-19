SBS Filipino

Extra funding for religious groups' security

Closed circuit TV cameras for security Source: Getty Images

Published 19 March 2019 at 11:37am, updated 19 March 2019 at 11:45am
Presented by Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

In the wake of the Christchurch massacre, Australian politicians are condemning hate crimes and calling for unity, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledging extra funding to religious groups.

But experts think the grants are a short term solution, and there should be greater political responsibility to create a more cohesive society.

