Facebook takes action ahead of federal election

Illustration - an old woman is using facebook on her iPhone. Photo: Frank May. Source: AAP
Published 7 April 2019 at 12:14pm, updated 7 April 2019 at 12:38pm
By Jessica Rowe
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Facebook will ban foreign political advertising and introduce fact checking during the federal election. The social media giant has come under fire for not doing enough to limit foreign interference, especially in US and European elections in recent years.
Published 7 April 2019 at 12:14pm, updated 7 April 2019 at 12:38pm
By Jessica Rowe
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share