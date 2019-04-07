SBS Filipino

Facebook takes action ahead of federal election

Facebook ban on federal election advertising

Illustration - an old woman is using facebook on her iPhone.

Published 7 April 2019 at 12:14pm, updated 7 April 2019 at 12:38pm
By Jessica Rowe
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Facebook will ban foreign political advertising and introduce fact checking during the federal election. The social media giant has come under fire for not doing enough to limit foreign interference, especially in US and European elections in recent years.

