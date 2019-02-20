Fashion world mourns death of Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld with Canadian model Linda Evangelista, left, and British model Naomi Campbell Source: AAP
Published 20 February 2019 at 2:08pm, updated 20 February 2019 at 9:15pm
By Jessica Washington
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Karl Lagerfeld, the German designer credited with reviving French fashion house Chanel and inspiring countless designers, has died aged 85.
Published 20 February 2019 at 2:08pm, updated 20 February 2019 at 9:15pm
By Jessica Washington
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share