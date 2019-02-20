SBS Filipino

Fashion world mourns death of Lagerfeld

it was his 36-year-career with Chanel that cemented his reputation as a legend in the fashion community.

Karl Lagerfeld with Canadian model Linda Evangelista, left, and British model Naomi Campbell Source: AAP

Published 20 February 2019 at 2:08pm, updated 20 February 2019 at 9:15pm
By Jessica Washington
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Karl Lagerfeld, the German designer credited with reviving French fashion house Chanel and inspiring countless designers, has died aged 85.

