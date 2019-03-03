SBS Filipino

Female CEOs may have to wait 80 years to achieve equal representation

Stephanie Vanin, general manager of Stockland

Stephanie Vanin, general manager of Stockland Source: SBS

Published 4 March 2019 at 9:20am, updated 4 March 2019 at 11:09am
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Louie Tolentino
New data has revealed, it will take another 80 years for female CEOs to achieve equal representation with their male counterparts. And right now, women in those types of roles are earning as much as 162,000 dollars less than men.

