Filipina finds her true love in her 60's, grows language skills on the farm

"Brian completed my life. It's my first time to get married and I never thought I would be as happy as I am, at my age now," recalls 66-year-old now Leticia Bacornay-Milner.





In 2013,Leticia Milner or fondly called Letty by her friends, met Brian through a dating website.





Four years after, Letty's relatives from Perth invited her for a visit. She then thought of trying to reconnect with Brian via email. To her surprise, Brian agreed to meet her in Sydney.





Advertisement

Highlights





Being happy is a choice.

Leticia Milner enrolled in English to enhance her English language skill via Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP) in Digital Tafe, to interact in the community, do volunteer works in charitable institutions and most of all help market the husband's products in local markets

Australia has excellent education system, migrants should maximise it especially the young ones.

Letty was a widow from a separated man long time ago and had 4 children, all were grown-ups with their own family whilst Brian had previous relationships but divorced.





"I remember it was September 28, 2017 when we first met in person, it seemed like we've known for a long time ago (laugh) and that's when our fairy tale started."





'Love is sweeter the second time around'

As the saying goes, love is sweeter the second time around, the following year Brian went to the Philippines to meet Letty's family. It was a dream come true for Letty when they tied the knot on June 3, 2018.





"I give myself a second chance in love (laughs). I wanted to be happy and have a companion, that I will take care of, for the rest of my life," Letty added.





Kasal nila Letty at Brian Milner Source: Leticia Milner





"Our wedding sponsors and visitors were so amazed. They told us indeed age doesn't matter. I'm 62 yet still found my " forever" and I am so happy."





Growing their business together

After the wedding, the couple flew back to Eyre Peninsula in South Australia to settle. Letty got fascinated of how dedicated her husband in farming and she begun learning how to pick olives in the process.





The 38-hectare farm that Brian owns were full of olive trees and fruit trees. As an industrial chemist, Brian is processing olives to make extra virgin olive oils and other infused oils. Aside from these oils, the couple is known for making olives in chocolate.







Source: Leticia Milner





"Aside from extra virgin olive oils, we have chilli infused oil, garlic infused oil. Since our olives are fresh, people keep coming back to buy the popular dessert, olives in chocolate," she added.





Improving her English skills

As time went on, Letty got involved with her husband's business. She was a bit reluctant to deal with some customers because according to her, she struggled to express herself in English.





To address her concern, she enlisted herself to Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP) in Digital TAFE in November 2020, to improve her English skills.





"At first I was hesitant since I'm already 66 and I'm not computer savvy. But it's free, anyway so I just grabbed the opportunity. As my online English classes went along, I feel more confident talking to people."





"My teachers are helpful, considerate enough and they motivated me. My husband is very supportive, he bought me an laptop for my studies. When I finished my assessments, they accelerated me to the next level after a month."





"I'd say, I am now able to speak English confidently in front of our customers."





Source: Leticia Milner





For now, Letty and Brian are enjoying their lives, living in the farm and making memories together. They have also devoted some amount from their income to support Adelaide's Women and Children’s Hospital.





And if there's one plea that the couple is up to, is that they live longer together.





Letty is also urging young people who are fortunate enough here in Australia to maximise their chances of learning.





"I just don't want to waste opportunity that the government has given me, as my adopted country. I wanted to give back and show my gratitude to the people of Australia who welcomed me."





ALSO READ/LISTEN TO











Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories





