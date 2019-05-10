SBS Filipino

Filipina joins a team of 5 volunteers in a sabbatical to Italy

SBS Filipino

Anne is looking forward to herb 3 month stay in Grotolle, Itlay

Her background in agriculture and talent for photography will help her create a photo documentary series about life in Grotolle. Source: supplied by A Tachado

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 May 2019 at 1:22pm, updated 10 May 2019 at 4:06pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Having just completed her university degree and quit her full-time job, Anne was thinking of where to go and what to do next. Her mother sent her a link to an opportunity of a lifetime - an Italian Sabbatical. Traveling to Italy has always been her dream. Anne Tachado was chosen among 280,000 hopefuls to spend three months in Grottole, Italy and experience life with the locals.

Published 10 May 2019 at 1:22pm, updated 10 May 2019 at 4:06pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom