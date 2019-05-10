Filipina joins a team of 5 volunteers in a sabbatical to Italy

Her background in agriculture and talent for photography will help her create a photo documentary series about life in Grotolle. Source: supplied by A Tachado
Having just completed her university degree and quit her full-time job, Anne was thinking of where to go and what to do next. Her mother sent her a link to an opportunity of a lifetime - an Italian Sabbatical. Traveling to Italy has always been her dream. Anne Tachado was chosen among 280,000 hopefuls to spend three months in Grottole, Italy and experience life with the locals.
