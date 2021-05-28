SBS Filipino

Filipino Community Gala in Melbourne postponed to 26 June

75 years Philippine Australia Relations, Diplomatic Ties, Australian in the Philippines, Filipinos in Australia, mateship and bayanihan. Australian Embassy

75th anniversary Gala will continue in June says Melba Marginson with Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo and Deputy Consul Anthony Achilles Mandap Source: Melba Marginson

Published 28 May 2021 at 3:56pm, updated 28 May 2021 at 4:05pm
By Maridel Martinez
Due to the current seven day circuit breaker lockdown in Victoria, this Saturday's (May 29) Filipino Community Gala event has been postponed

Highlights
  • Tickets to the event cannot be refunded but they can be reallocated (sold) to those in the waiting list
  • Members from both sides of political parties are set to attend the coming event
  • The event will also feature the history of Filipinos in Australia including the continued efforts to support victims of domestic violence
The Gala has been rescheduled  from 29 May to 26 June

 

'The Filipinos were the very first to raise the issue of family violence during the 1990s, it is an issue we continue to face' Melba Marginson on why we need to be actively involved in our community and wider Australian community 

