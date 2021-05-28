Filipino Community Gala in Melbourne postponed to 26 June

Highlights Tickets to the event cannot be refunded but they can be reallocated (sold) to those in the waiting list

Members from both sides of political parties are set to attend the coming event

The event will also feature the history of Filipinos in Australia including the continued efforts to support victims of domestic violence

The Gala has been rescheduled from 29 May to 26 June











'The Filipinos were the very first to raise the issue of family violence during the 1990s, it is an issue we continue to face' Melba Marginson on why we need to be actively involved in our community and wider Australian community





