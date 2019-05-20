SBS Filipino

Filipino community group in Queensland speaks up about the election result

SBS Filipino

Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at a multicultural event at Koodoonla 25 km north of Perth, ahead of the election.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at a multicultural event at Koodoonla 25 km north of Perth, ahead of the election. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 May 2019 at 11:08am, updated 20 May 2019 at 12:45pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As media and political analysts remain startled by the weekend's 'miracle' election outcome, the fight over North Queensland between the state government and the opposition begins to set the tone for the 2020 Queensland election.

Published 20 May 2019 at 11:08am, updated 20 May 2019 at 12:45pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
President of the Filipino Australian Affiliation of North Queensland, Tess Hamilton, gives SBS Filipino an insight into what the community thinks of the election results; the realities and challenges that Filipinos and migrant communities face in the region; and how these may have contributed to the large swing votes that gave LNP its historic win.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom