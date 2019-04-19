Filipino devotees to be crucified this Holy Week

Available in other languages

Ruben Enaje has been participating in the crucifixion reenactment for 33 years in Barangay San Pedro Cutud, San Fernando, Pampanga.





Preparations for Mr Enaje's crucifixion are meticulously prepared including the nails that has been soaked in alcohol.





Seven people have also confirmed to participate in the crucifixion including one woman.





Aside from nailing their bodies on the cross, some penitence devotees lash their bodies.



