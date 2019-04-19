SBS Filipino

Filipino devotees to be crucified this Holy Week

A Filipino penitent places his crown of thorns during Good Friday rituals to atone for sins.

A Filipino penitent places his crown of thorns during Good Friday rituals to atone for sins. Source: AAP

Published 19 April 2019 at 11:51am
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

Yearly, it has been a tradition for devotees in Pampanga to participate in the crucifixion reenactment and other forms of penitence during Holy Week.

Ruben Enaje has been participating in the crucifixion reenactment for 33 years in Barangay San Pedro Cutud, San Fernando, Pampanga.

Preparations for Mr Enaje's crucifixion are meticulously prepared including the nails that has been soaked in alcohol.

Seven people have also confirmed to participate in the crucifixion including one woman.

Aside from nailing their bodies on the cross, some penitence devotees lash their bodies.

While in Iriga City, Camarines Sur, devotees march carrying a heavy cross.

