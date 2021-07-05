Filipino international students impacted by Sydney's lockdown receive food packs from various community groups

Highlights
- Many international students continue to face unemployment and struggle to make ends meet during the pandemic.
- APSA, together with FILSPARC and other Filipino community groups are providing food and grocery donations for hundreds of international students in Sydney through "Feed a Student" campaign.
- According to Vida Aquino Fernandez, Founder of APSA, looking after the mental health and wellbeing of temporary migrants is also a priority for the organization
Food donation drive for international students in australia accelerates Source: APSA