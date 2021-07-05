SBS Filipino

Filipino international students impacted by Sydney's lockdown receive food packs from various community groups

food donation drive for international students in australia

Food donation drive for international students in Australia Source: APSA

Published 5 July 2021 at 2:43pm, updated 5 July 2021 at 2:48pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
According to a survey conducted by Association of Pinoy Students in Australia,- food, job and rental assistance remain as major concerns for many temporary migrants.

Highlights
  • Many international students continue to face unemployment and struggle to make ends meet during the pandemic.
  • APSA, together with FILSPARC and other Filipino community groups are providing food and grocery donations for hundreds of international students in Sydney through "Feed a Student" campaign.
  • According to Vida Aquino Fernandez, Founder of APSA, looking after the mental health and wellbeing of temporary migrants is also a priority for the organization
Food donation drive for international students in australia accelerates Source: APSA


