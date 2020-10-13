Filipino psychotherapist awarded the gold in 2020 AusMumpreneur Awards

Highlights Manna Maniago's business, Kairos Group Australia Pty Ltd, was named the Multicultural Business Excellence Award winner of the 2020 AusMumpreneur Awards.

Her business provides counselling services to individuals and families.

Manna admits that self-doubt hit her hard when she started her business; but after getting over that hump, she now owns and operates three clinics around Sydney.

"Before we become mums, we have our own aspirations; but when the kids come, our priorities change. It's hard to juggle being a mum and having a career," Sydney-based psychotherapist Manna Maniago admits.





Manna was recently awarded the Multicultural Business Excellence Award at a Zoom ceremony held to celebrate the 2020 AusMumpreneur Awards. Manna was recently awarded the Multicultural Business Excellence Award at a Zoom ceremony held to celebrate the 2020 AusMumpreneur Awards. Source: AusMumpreneur / Manna Maniago For ten years, the AusMumpreneur Awards has been giving recognition to successful mums in business, customer service and product development and innovation.





Manna's business, Kairos Group Australia Pty Ltd, which provides counselling services was borne out of her advocacy to remove the stigma of seeking help for mental health.





"I used to work in the corporate world, but my advocacy pushed me to open up my own practice. I had just given birth to my daughter last year and didn't know if the business would be successful. I did it anyway." Manna Maniago wins the gold at the 2020 AusMumpreneur Awards. Source: AusMumpreneur / Manna Maniago The risk proved challenging at first, with Manna admitting that self-doubt constantly tapped her on the shoulder.





"I just had a baby and I had massive self-doubt if I could be a mum and run my own business. It wasn't as easy as just going back to work and having a manager tell you what to do," Manna admits, adding, "But I pushed through the self-doubt with my goals in mind."





Pushing through self-doubt also meant she had to push through the initial slow progress of the business. Pushing through self-doubt also meant she had to push through the initial slow progress of the business. Source: Manna Maniago "In the beginning, I did pro-bono counselling work and applied for NDIS registration so I can provide counselling to people with disability as well. I only had one paying client who came every Thursday night - and I was in the clinic the whole day!





"Looking back though, I'm glad I went through those birthing pains - they made me better moving forward."





And moving forward, Manna seems to be on a roll - with three clinics now open in Blacktown, Surrey Hills and Sutherland. "My kids give me fulfilment like nothing else, but my business reminds me that I'm also my own person." Source: Manna Maniago "I wanted to start this business because it was something I was passionate about; but also, I want my kids to grow up and see that their mum is doing something for herself. My kids give me fulfilment like nothing else, but my business reminds me that I'm also my own person."





