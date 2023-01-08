Filipinos’ devotion to the Black Nazarene passes through generations

Ian Epondulan grew to witness his family's devotion to the Black Nazarene.





He was only two years old when his uncles, aunts and parents started the Feast of the Black Nazarene in Sydney.





“In 1995, my uncle Dr Gus Tablante requested a life-sized replica of the Poong Nazareno from Quiapo Church,” shares the young religious leader.





Since then, their family have been celebrating annually the Feast of the Black Nazarene every second Sunday of January at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hoxton Park, in western Sydney.





Epondulan believes that it is their duty as the younger generation to carry on their faith and share it with others.





“As a devotee for the Black Nazarene, from a younger generation, what’s more important for me is the devotion that should continue to develop our faith.”





“This devotion to the Black Nazarene will always remain and will be passed on to my kids because this devotion has always been a blessing in our lives as a family.”



Ian and Michelle Epondulan Credit: Supplied Just this recently, Ian's wife, Michelle gave birth to their twin boys.





“As a young person of faith, we have the responsibility to uphold the Filipino roots and culture to our family and extend that not only to the Filipinos but also to non-Filipinos and the wider Church.”





“Our devotion to the Black Nazarene is something that is relevant for us to express our way of love of God and neighbours,” says Epondulan.





Initials celebrations of the January feast started only with their family members and relatives and eventually more members of the Filipino community participated.



