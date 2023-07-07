Filipinos recreating the Manila nineties vibe in Melbourne

JOHANNA AND GERALD KMTQ-EDIT .jpeg

Johanna Bertumen Nonato and Gerard Esguerra of KMTQ is among the four Filipino bands performing this Saturday's Inuman Session 1 at the Croatian Catholic Centre, Sunshine. Credit: SBS Filipino

Four Filipino bands will recreate Manila's 1990s band scene vibe.

Key Points
  • Filipino bands will sing covers from popular bands during the nineties.
  • It aims to promote local Filipino talents in Victoria.
  • Love songs are a favourite among Filipinos.
'Singing has helped strengthen my faith. I remain active in the choir because it not only enables me to serve my community; it is also a form of prayer, they say when you sing your prayer is three times more powerful.' Johanna Bertumen Nonato, Migration Lawyer, choir member for FCCM, and singer for KMTQ

'Filipinos love a love song. Most Filipino composers have written a love song. Our song, Girl was initially titled Jane; a friend asked me to write a song for a girl he had a crush on but liked someone else.' shares Gerard Esquerra composer and singer of the 1990s band Immaculate.

'Eventually, when we signed up for a recording label they asked us to change the title to Girl.' we asked, what happened to Jane? 'They ended up together and remain married until today'.

