Filipinos recreating the Manila nineties vibe in Melbourne

Key Points Filipino bands will sing covers from popular bands during the nineties.

It aims to promote local Filipino talents in Victoria.

Love songs are a favourite among Filipinos.

'Singing has helped strengthen my faith. I remain active in the choir because it not only enables me to serve my community; it is also a form of prayer, they say when you sing your prayer is three times more powerful.' Johanna Bertumen Nonato, Migration Lawyer, choir member for FCCM, and singer for KMTQ





'Filipinos love a love song. Most Filipino composers have written a love song. Our song, Girl was initially titled Jane; a friend asked me to write a song for a girl he had a crush on but liked someone else.' shares Gerard Esquerra composer and singer of the 1990s band Immaculate.





'Eventually, when we signed up for a recording label they asked us to change the title to Girl.' we asked, what happened to Jane? 'They ended up together and remain married until today'.





