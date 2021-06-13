Filipinos take COVID safety to heart, simultaneously hold festival events across Brisbane

One festival shared a space with a vaccination hub, while the other decentralized its celebrations in semi-intimate feasts across the city as Filipinos worldwide watched performances online.





Zumba dancers Source: Celeste Macintosh





'Innovation in safety’ was a common thread in this year’s celebration of Philippine Independence Day in Brisbane.





Evidence of the growing Filipino population in southeast Queensland was the well-attended Barrio Fiesta in Rocklea in Brisbane’s South, and the sold-out tables of participating Filipino businesses in the FilOz Festival in Brisbane’s northern and inner-city suburbs.





Fierce fashionista Belma Pereras Source: Celeste Macintosh





After launching FilOz Festival via live streaming in June 2020, Filipino Australian Brisbane Society Inc. (FABS) decided to test a plan that could safeguard the festival from the changing state restrictions on gatherings.





Ladies showcasing the baro't saya at Rocklea Source: Celeste Macintosh





FABS president Dixie Morante told SBS Filipino they had planned to hold the festival at Roma Street Parklands in Brisbane city but were worried that it might not be “feasible for businesses” with the restrictions.





“We just made a decision [to] do it online again, [minimize] the risks and at the same time, promote the businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic. These establishments are very grateful that we're doing something like this because they know that they're going to be known worldwide” Ms Morante said.





Miss Universe Pacific Asia 2020 Lyn White Source: Celeste Macintosh





Localising global connections

Internet sensation Dwayne Wooley was a roving host for FilOz Festival taking his over 1.2 million YouTube subscribers along to serenade guests and showcase his impressive fluency in Tagalog and the Visayan dialect. Sporting a traditional barong Tagalog, the multi-lingual Australian understands the current rarity of public gatherings and considers it a privilege to bring joy to Filipinos experiencing homesickness.





Dwayne Wooley Source: Celeste Macintosh





“It's nice that we can celebrate [Independence Day] the typical Filipino way here in Australia,” he told SBS Filipino.





Mr Wooley has lived in the Philippines with his wife Shanta, saying that his appreciation of the culture extends beyond social media and into his personal interactions with fellow Australians. When asked how he does this, he said that many Australians do not need much convincing to ‘pique their interest’ in Filipino culture.





Filipino fashion at the festival Source: Celeste Macintosh





“I've met a lot of people that have accidentally found the Filipino community. And they love it! The Filipinos are very warm people and that same warmth and spirit is here as well,” he added.





Food and diplomacy

For the FilOz Festival, Dovetail Café owner Rejoice Thomson created a sprawl of gluten-free, Filipino classics like ube langka, tablea chocolate cake, and empanada. Ms Thomson treated guests to a high tea in honour of Philippines Ambassador Helen dela Vega.





Dovetail Social owner Rejoice Thomson and FABS president Dixie Morante Source: Celeste Macintosh





“This is called the Ambassador's High Tea. The menu was presented to her during her [recent] visit here for Philippines Australia Friendship Day,” said Ms Thomson.





Barrio Fiesta president Honey Binny understands the role the Filipino community has to play in promoting safety and ensuring COVID awareness at public gatherings.





Guests enjoying the Ambassador's High Tea at Dovetail Social Source: Rejoice Thomson





“We are sharing [this space with the] Department of Health. We're really encouraging people to get vaccinated,” Ms Binny told SBS.





She also praised the Filipino community for adapting to the current climate and said that there is merit to holding two festivals this year to cater to “people who are hesitant to go out”.





Guests enjoying the onstage banter Source: Celeste Macintosh





“With [an alternative] being provided as a virtual event, then people can still enjoy and experience the Philippine Independence Day celebration. In reality, everyone is being [accommodated],” she said.





