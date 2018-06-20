Filo World Cup Talk: More firsts and surprising wins

Aside from the first red card of World Cup 2018 being given to Colombian Carlos Sanchez in the Japan-Columbia match, Japan became the first Asian team to beat a South American team ever in the series.





Although Japan beat Colombia 2-1, Mr Moran refers to Colombian Juan Quintero’s free-kick as “a smart, cute and cheeky free-kick, which was low and hard, and it actually went under the wall kasi the last few free kicks you noticed were all over the wall.”





Senegal-Poland was a significant game as well, as the West Africans celebrated their return to the tournament. They also became the first African team to win a match in this year’s World Cup.





Mr Moran states that Senegal worked hard together, and “showed that they were not a one-man team”.





While expectations were not high for Russia due to Egypt’s capabilities, Mr Moran shares that the match was “high tempo, pulsating and entertaining”, adding that Russia proved their critics wrong.











