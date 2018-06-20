SBS Filipino

Filo World Cup Talk: More firsts and surprising wins

SBS Filipino

Shinji Kagawa

Japan becomes the first Asian team to beat a South American team in the World Cup. Source: Screenshot :https://theworldgame.sbs.com.au/japan-upset-colombia-after-sanchez-s-moment-of-madness

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 June 2018 at 2:29pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:46am
By Maridel Martinez, Nikki Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Consultant Michael Moran shares that recent games of World Cup 2018 have showcased more firsts and more surprising wins.

Published 20 June 2018 at 2:29pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:46am
By Maridel Martinez, Nikki Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Aside from the first red card of World Cup 2018 being given to Colombian Carlos Sanchez in the Japan-Columbia match, Japan became the first Asian team to beat a South American team ever in the series.

Although Japan beat Colombia 2-1, Mr Moran refers to Colombian Juan Quintero’s free-kick as “a smart, cute and cheeky free-kick, which was low and hard, and it actually went under the wall kasi the last few free kicks you noticed were all over the wall.”

Senegal-Poland was a significant game as well, as the West Africans celebrated their return to the tournament. They also became the first African team to win a match in this year’s World Cup.

Mr Moran states that Senegal worked hard together, and “showed that they were not a one-man team”.

While expectations were not high for Russia due to Egypt’s capabilities, Mr Moran shares that the match was “high tempo, pulsating and entertaining”, adding that Russia proved their critics wrong.

 

ALSO LISTEN TO

READ MORE

Filo World Cup Talk : Russia secures a place in the knockout stage

Filo World Cup Talk: Belgium and Sweden off to winning starts

Filo World Cup Talk: Non-elite teams provide good opposition



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom