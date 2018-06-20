SBS Filipino

Filo World Cup Talk: Belgium and Sweden off to winning starts

SBS Filipino

Panama hold Belgium goalless at halftime

Panama hold Belgium goalless at halftime (Reuters) Source: X03696

Published 20 June 2018 at 12:16pm
By Ronald Manila
Presented by Roda Masinag
Source: SBS
Belgium in Group G and Sweden in Group F have launched their World Cup campaigns with victories.

Three second half goals have given Belgium a three-nil victory over World Cup debutant Panama in Sochi.

According to Elmer Bedia, “Ang Panama first timer, hindi alam ng Belgium ang style ng laro nila so so medyo nahirapan din ang Belgium mag-penetrate.”

The Swedes have defeated South Korea 1-0 in the Group F contest.

Bedia explains that “Sa first minute, medyo mas malakas yung Korea at nakuha nila umatake sa buong 10 mins. Ang South Korea medyo nagkukulang sila sa atake.”

Captain Andreas Granqvist scored the game's lone goal in the 65th minute with a penalty awarded by the video assistant referee, who stopped play after the on-field referee didn't award a penalty.

A last-minute goal from Captain Harry Kane has given England a winning start to its tournament.

Facing Tunisia in its Group G match in Volgograd, England went ahead through Kane's early goal and could have scored many others as the English pressured the Tunisian defence.

“Maganda ang laban sa huli dahil umaatake din ang Tunisia, muntik-muntikan din silang naka-goal kaya lang England has a very strong forward, si Harry Kane.”

