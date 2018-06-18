Filo World Cup Talk: Non-elite teams provide good opposition

In one of the most exciting World Cup 2018 games to date, defending champion Germany lost to Mexico 1-nil in the Group F opening match.





He shared that the match was basically “a tale of two halves”, with Mexico dominating the first half and Germany trying to make up during the second half.





Mr Moran also shared his thoughts about Switzerland, saying that people tend to forget that the Swiss actually rank 6 th in the world, and that they had an almost perfect record leading up to the World Cup.





Aside from good attacks, Mr Moran shares that Switzerland’s coach had very good tactics against the Brazilians.





The Brazilians, on the other hand, were brilliant individually but did not play a fluid game. Brazil’s star player, Neymar, also had a lackluster performance.





All in all, Mr Moran states, “We’re seeing some very amazing free kicks that resulted in goals.”











ALSO LISTEN TO









