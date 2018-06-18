SBS Filipino

Filo World Cup Talk: Non-elite teams provide good opposition

SBS Filipino

Hirving Lozano

Mexico beats Germany, 1-nil. Source: Screenshot :(https://theworldgame.sbs.com.au/mexico-stun-reigning-world-cup-champions-germany)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 June 2018 at 2:40pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:46am
By Ronald Manila, Nikki Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

According to Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Consultant Michael Moran, “Yung mga non-elite na teams…yung mga less developed teams are giving the top teams very good opposition.”

Published 18 June 2018 at 2:40pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:46am
By Ronald Manila, Nikki Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In one of the most exciting World Cup 2018 games to date, defending champion Germany lost to Mexico 1-nil in the Group F opening match.

He shared that the match was basically “a tale of two halves”, with Mexico dominating the first half and Germany trying to make up during the second half.

Mr Moran also shared his thoughts about Switzerland, saying that people tend to forget that the Swiss actually rank 6th in the world, and that they had an almost perfect record leading up to the World Cup.

Aside from good attacks, Mr Moran shares that Switzerland’s coach had very good tactics against the Brazilians.

The Brazilians, on the other hand, were brilliant individually but did not play a fluid game. Brazil’s star player, Neymar, also had a lackluster performance.

All in all, Mr Moran states, “We’re seeing some very amazing free kicks that resulted in goals.”

 

ALSO LISTEN TO

READ MORE

Filo World Cup Talk: France upsets Socceroos but Aussies earn praises

Filo World Cup Talk: Full of action Day 2

Filo World Cup Talk : Russia vs Saudi Arabia



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom