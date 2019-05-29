SBS Filipino

Finding a way through the housing maze for people with disability

SBS Filipino

Narelle Harrington is in her late 30s and has a moderate intellectual disability

Christine Harrington & daughter Narrelle Harrington Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 May 2019 at 3:16pm, updated 29 May 2019 at 8:21pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

While the creation of the National Disability Insurance Scheme has helped improve the care available for people with disabilities in Australia, experts say only a small percentage of recipients are eligible for accommodation under the scheme. That's left families and carers considering a range of solutions and not all of them are good.

Published 29 May 2019 at 3:16pm, updated 29 May 2019 at 8:21pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom