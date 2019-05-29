Finding a way through the housing maze for people with disability

Christine Harrington & daughter Narrelle Harrington Source: SBS
Published 29 May 2019 at 3:16pm, updated 29 May 2019 at 8:21pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
While the creation of the National Disability Insurance Scheme has helped improve the care available for people with disabilities in Australia, experts say only a small percentage of recipients are eligible for accommodation under the scheme. That's left families and carers considering a range of solutions and not all of them are good.
Published 29 May 2019 at 3:16pm, updated 29 May 2019 at 8:21pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share