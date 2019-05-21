SBS Filipino

Football clinic for kids

SBS Filipino

Elmer Bedia (standing in pink shirt)

Source: Supplied by Elmer Bedia

Published 21 May 2019 at 12:07pm, updated 24 May 2019 at 10:11am
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Elmer 'Mr. Football' Bedia catches up with SBS Filipino to share more of his passion for football and explains why he believes that the sport is pivotal to molding well-adjusted and responsible individuals through his kids' football clinics and workshop.

