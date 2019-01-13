SBS Filipino

For a Filipino-Aussie artist, relationships inspire her art

SBS Filipino

The Lake

"Kippax Lake", Artist: Ellen Valenton Source: CDiones

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 January 2019 at 5:54pm, updated 20 January 2019 at 4:07am
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It has been 25 years of creativity and connection to arts for Ellen Valenton whose masterpieces were inspired profoundly - and driven - by the most important relationships in her life.

Published 13 January 2019 at 5:54pm, updated 20 January 2019 at 4:07am
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The process of art-making and its end result is a revelation of the self – warts and all; it exposes one’s vulnerabilities, inner world and standpoint in human (and even object) relationships.

Ellen unraveled to us - through her arts and how she makes it - the spark of light within her; the one that cherishes relationships and carries only joy in her soul.

Here are five of her special paintings over the last 25 years. Each has its story:

 

1. The Lake

The Lake
"Kippax Lake", Artist: Ellen Valenton Source: CDiones


It was her son who took a photo of the lake. When he handed it to her, Ellen got easily attracted to it. The blending of the colours of the sky with the rays from the sun and how this exquisite beauty is reflected on the water had taken Ellen’s breath away. She painted it.

This was special for her as it reflected her love for nature. She said, “I actually thank God for the beauty of the nature He gave us.”

 

2. Mummy and Baby Bear 

Mum and Baby Bear suitcase
"Mum and Baby Bear", Artist: Ellen Valenton Source: CDiones


This ‘Mummy and Baby Bear’ suitcase had appeared to one of Ellen’s published books. When she was painting it, she thought of herself and her only daughter. Ellen’s only girl inherited from her the passion for arts to which the proud mum humorously said, “We’re both maarte (artistic).”

 

3. Vivid Sydney

The Butterfly, Vivid Sydney 2014
"The Butterfly", Vivid Sydney 2014, Artist: Ellen Valenton Source: CDiones


Ellen could easily get captivated with beautiful colours as she associates it with ‘happy things’; “I’m that kind of person,” shared Ellen. It was no wonder that when she received a photo of the ‘Vivid Sydney’ from a member of their Bible study group, she decided to have it as the subject of her next masterpiece.

This painting became special to Ellen: “It’s so special because I think we are actually letting people know around the world that Sydney is beautiful and it is! I’ve been to places but every time I go to the city [and] see the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House, I always say, ‘Sydney is beautiful’.”

 

4. The Wheel

The Wheel
"The Wheel", Artist: Ellen Valenton Source: CDiones


Ellen was with her husband on their way back home from another trip to the countryside when her eyes caught the sight of the wheel at the facade of a big property. It spurred an interest in her so she asked her husband to take a photo of it so she could paint it.

“Hallelujah! When I painted that, I tell you, to paint the spokes [and] the perspective of that wheel is not easy. It has to be exact. It has to be round,” Ellen told SBS Filipino.

She believed she could still improve ‘The Wheel’ but due to the preciseness and detail of this subject which meant demanding more finesse and time from Ellen, she thought - after that struggle - she could not part with this art. She said, “I won’t be able to do that again.”

 

5. The Pelicans

The Pelicans
"The Pelicans", Artist: Ellen Valenton Source: CDiones


“That’s very hard to do,” shared Ellen when she pointed at this painting. Her husband captured it when they visited together ‘The Entrance’. She became inspired to have her own version of it.

The expression of the Pelicans - alert in case a food would be thrown at them - was the most challenging part for Ellen. She also needed to remove some of the birds from the photo in her artwork as there were a lot of them.

“I think I won’t teach that anymore. Once only. And I could not part with that,” said Ellen.

Listen to the full interview.

 

ALSO READ/LISTEN:

Ellen and her community’s 'home away from home' celebrates its 25th anniversary



READ MORE

Ellen Valenton: Filipino-Australian Folk Artist



 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom