For a Filipino-Aussie artist, relationships inspire her art

The process of art-making and its end result is a revelation of the self – warts and all; it exposes one’s vulnerabilities, inner world and standpoint in human (and even object) relationships.





Ellen unraveled to us - through her arts and how she makes it - the spark of light within her; the one that cherishes relationships and carries only joy in her soul.





Here are five of her special paintings over the last 25 years. Each has its story:











1. The Lake





"Kippax Lake", Artist: Ellen Valenton Source: CDiones





It was her son who took a photo of the lake. When he handed it to her, Ellen got easily attracted to it. The blending of the colours of the sky with the rays from the sun and how this exquisite beauty is reflected on the water had taken Ellen’s breath away. She painted it.





This was special for her as it reflected her love for nature. She said, “I actually thank God for the beauty of the nature He gave us.”











2. Mummy and Baby Bear





"Mum and Baby Bear", Artist: Ellen Valenton Source: CDiones





This ‘Mummy and Baby Bear’ suitcase had appeared to one of Ellen’s published books. When she was painting it, she thought of herself and her only daughter. Ellen’s only girl inherited from her the passion for arts to which the proud mum humorously said, “We’re both maarte (artistic).”











3. Vivid Sydney





"The Butterfly", Vivid Sydney 2014, Artist: Ellen Valenton Source: CDiones





Ellen could easily get captivated with beautiful colours as she associates it with ‘happy things’; “I’m that kind of person,” shared Ellen. It was no wonder that when she received a photo of the ‘Vivid Sydney’ from a member of their Bible study group, she decided to have it as the subject of her next masterpiece.





This painting became special to Ellen: “It’s so special because I think we are actually letting people know around the world that Sydney is beautiful and it is! I’ve been to places but every time I go to the city [and] see the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House, I always say, ‘Sydney is beautiful’.”











4. The Wheel





"The Wheel", Artist: Ellen Valenton Source: CDiones





Ellen was with her husband on their way back home from another trip to the countryside when her eyes caught the sight of the wheel at the facade of a big property. It spurred an interest in her so she asked her husband to take a photo of it so she could paint it.





“Hallelujah! When I painted that, I tell you, to paint the spokes [and] the perspective of that wheel is not easy. It has to be exact. It has to be round,” Ellen told SBS Filipino.





She believed she could still improve ‘The Wheel’ but due to the preciseness and detail of this subject which meant demanding more finesse and time from Ellen, she thought - after that struggle - she could not part with this art. She said, “I won’t be able to do that again.”











5. The Pelicans





"The Pelicans", Artist: Ellen Valenton Source: CDiones





“That’s very hard to do,” shared Ellen when she pointed at this painting. Her husband captured it when they visited together ‘The Entrance’. She became inspired to have her own version of it.





The expression of the Pelicans - alert in case a food would be thrown at them - was the most challenging part for Ellen. She also needed to remove some of the birds from the photo in her artwork as there were a lot of them.





“I think I won’t teach that anymore. Once only. And I could not part with that,” said Ellen.





Listen to the full interview.







































