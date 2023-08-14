From radio, TV to social media: How Anthony Taberna handles new media and negative comments

367405894_1238877473398074_584541059815198048_n.jpg

Filipino broadcast journalist Anthony Taberna with his wife Rossel, drops by the SBS radio booth in Melbourne.

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Filipino Broadcaster Anthony Taberna's career began in radio at the age of 17 before transitioning to television and now embracing social media.

Key Points
  • In 1992, Anthony Taberna started in radio as a news writer and eventually became a reporter and anchor and was given the opportunity to host television shows.
  • 'Ka Tunying' had reservations about venturing into social media initially due to his traditional mindset, but with the encouragement of his wife Rossel, he agreed. This decision has led to him amassing over two million followers on Facebook.
  • Anthony takes advantage of the opportunity to travel with his family to various countries, such as Australia, to balance his life between his profession and business.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Anthony Taberna image

Mula radyo, TV at social media: Paano niyakap ni Anthony Taberna ang bagong media at mga negatibong komento

SBS Filipino

14/08/202319:00
RELATED CONTENT

'I was scared it wasn't for me': Renowned journalist Karen Davila becomes popular YouTuber

Ka Doro recalls his life journey from Martial Law years to The Age in Melbourne

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Cortnee Vine celebrates with her Matildas team mates after the game against France.

SBS News in Filipino, Monday 14 August 2023

Trending Ngayon: Matildas' historic Women's World Cup semi-final, Filipinas player Sarina Bolden's own Funko model, and the Philippines' National Language Month celebration

Trending Ngayon: Matildas' historic World Cup semi-finals, Sarina Bolden Funko model and PH's Buwan ng Wika

FSS MQ.jpg

How students and graduates benefit from volunteering

Australians face an increasing risk of stroke