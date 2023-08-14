From radio, TV to social media: How Anthony Taberna handles new media and negative comments

Key Points
- In 1992, Anthony Taberna started in radio as a news writer and eventually became a reporter and anchor and was given the opportunity to host television shows.
- 'Ka Tunying' had reservations about venturing into social media initially due to his traditional mindset, but with the encouragement of his wife Rossel, he agreed. This decision has led to him amassing over two million followers on Facebook.
- Anthony takes advantage of the opportunity to travel with his family to various countries, such as Australia, to balance his life between his profession and business.
Mula radyo, TV at social media: Paano niyakap ni Anthony Taberna ang bagong media at mga negatibong komento
