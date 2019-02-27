George Pell to spend time in jail

The highest-ranked Catholic to be convicted of abuse has been remanded in custody while he awaits sentencing, and an appeal, against the verdict.
Cardinal George Pell is behind bars after being found guilty of child sex offences against two choirboys.
