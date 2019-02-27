SBS Filipino

George Pell to spend time in jail

Cardinal George Pell arrives at the County Court in Melbourne, Australia, for his pre-sentencing hearing

Cardinal George Pell arrives at the County Court in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Source: AAP

Published 28 February 2019 at 8:38am, updated 28 February 2019 at 8:40am
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Ronald Manila
Cardinal George Pell is behind bars after being found guilty of child sex offences against two choirboys.

The highest-ranked Catholic to be convicted of abuse has been remanded in custody while he awaits sentencing, and an appeal, against the verdict.

