Gladys Berejiklian re-elected as New South Wales Premier

Gladys Berejiklian celebrates party win Source: AAP
Published 25 March 2019 at 12:00pm, updated 25 March 2019 at 2:25pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Berejiklian government has held on to power in New South Wales, making Gladys Berejiklian the state's first elected female premier.
