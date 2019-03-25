SBS Filipino

Gladys Berejiklian re-elected as New South Wales Premier

Gladys Berejiklian celebrates party win

Gladys Berejiklian celebrates party win Source: AAP

Published 25 March 2019 at 12:00pm, updated 25 March 2019 at 2:25pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The Berejiklian government has held on to power in New South Wales, making Gladys Berejiklian the state's first elected female premier.

