SBS Filipino

Greens promise $50 million revamp of English language support for migrants

SBS Filipino

Adult Migrant English Program

Australian Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 April 2019 at 11:37am, updated 20 April 2019 at 12:13pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Greens have announced a $50 million plan to increase the ability of migrants and new arrivals to Australia to access English language support. Central to the plan is a bid to reform the Adult Migrant English Program, which provides migrants up to 510 hours of English tuition to help them settle in the country.

Published 20 April 2019 at 11:37am, updated 20 April 2019 at 12:13pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom