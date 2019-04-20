Greens promise $50 million revamp of English language support for migrants

Australian Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi Source: AAP
Published 20 April 2019 at 11:37am, updated 20 April 2019 at 12:13pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Greens have announced a $50 million plan to increase the ability of migrants and new arrivals to Australia to access English language support. Central to the plan is a bid to reform the Adult Migrant English Program, which provides migrants up to 510 hours of English tuition to help them settle in the country.
Available in other languages
