SBS Filipino

Growing pressure on Boeing as US investigation into air safety expands

SBS Filipino

A Boeing 737 Max 8

A Boeing 737 Max 8 Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 March 2019 at 12:09pm, updated 25 March 2019 at 2:39pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The world’s biggest plane maker, Boeing, is facing growing pressure in the United States with politicians calling on executives to testify about two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia involving its 737-Max 8s. The FBI is now joining the investigation into the plane’s certification as new information emerges about the disasters.

Published 25 March 2019 at 12:09pm, updated 25 March 2019 at 2:39pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom