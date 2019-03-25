Growing pressure on Boeing as US investigation into air safety expands

A Boeing 737 Max 8 Source: AAP
Published 25 March 2019 at 12:09pm, updated 25 March 2019 at 2:39pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS

The world’s biggest plane maker, Boeing, is facing growing pressure in the United States with politicians calling on executives to testify about two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia involving its 737-Max 8s. The FBI is now joining the investigation into the plane’s certification as new information emerges about the disasters.
