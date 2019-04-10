SBS Filipino

Guide dogs helping people cope with isolation

A guide dog and blind man taking a walk

losing one's eye sight can lead to isolation and loneliness Source: Getty Images/Imazins

Published 10 April 2019 at 2:25pm, updated 10 April 2019 at 3:29pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

The Centre for Eye Health Report has found that by 2020, half a million Australians will be living with sight loss.

Respondents says that the loss of sight has lead to depression or feelings of loneliness. 
Guide Dogs NSW/ACT's
 Leila Davis explains the significant role a guide dog  plays in the day to day life of a vision impaired person.

