SBS Filipino

Having a say in Australia is part of the democratic process

SBS Filipino

Handsome Hispanic guy speaks into a microphone to ask mayoral candidate a question during a town hall meeting.

Handsome Hispanic guy speaks into a microphone to ask mayoral candidate a question during a town hall meeting. Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 May 2019 at 5:58pm, updated 20 May 2019 at 10:00am
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Louie Tolentinio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

All Australians have the right to participate as active citizens in shaping the society we live in. However, due to past traumatic experiences some new migrants maybe fearful of speaking up in public and do not know how our democratic processes work.

Published 17 May 2019 at 5:58pm, updated 20 May 2019 at 10:00am
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Louie Tolentinio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom