Health authorities expand immunization efforts in CARAGA region

The Philippines health department declared a measles outbreak in Metro Manila and Central Luzon. At least 55 deaths have been recorded since 01 January, mostly children under the age of four, according to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.
A Filipino child who is suffering from measles is treated inside a government hospital in Manila, Philippines Source: AAP Image/ EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Published 14 February 2019 at 11:27am, updated 15 February 2019 at 10:41am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Health personnel in CARAGA region have expanded their immunization efforts against measles as the recorded cases in the area already reached the alert level.
