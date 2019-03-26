SBS Filipino

Health department warns measles spread in the Visayas this summer

Measles

Published 26 March 2019 at 1:03pm, updated 26 March 2019 at 1:19pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
The Department of Health has warned the public of the spread of measles this summer. This comes as the Philippines just went through the measles epidemic in the start of the year.

In other Visayan news, Police have already included 54 places in its Election Watchlist Area  as Comelec reassigns officers to different areas; National Bureau of Investigation files for reconsideration for the release of the main suspect in a gruesome murder of a 16-year-old girl;  Bike lanes identified in Cebu; and chess summer camp to be held.

