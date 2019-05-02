Helping uni students handle stress

SBS Filipino

many university students experience stress almost every week

support services are important for students to be able to handle stress Source: Getty Images/GCShutter

Published 2 May 2019 at 2:24pm, updated 2 May 2019 at 3:09pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A recent study has revealed that around 77% of students feel stressed at least every week. The stress may be caused by difficulty in understanding their lessons, pressure of paying university fees and handling of greater responsibilities.

Studiosity's
 Michael Larsen explains how  a 24 hour on line support service can help make life easier and learning more enjoyable for everyone.   

