Helping uni students handle stress

Michael Larsen explains how a 24 hour on line support service can help make life easier and learning more enjoyable for everyone.
Published 2 May 2019 at 2:24pm, updated 2 May 2019 at 3:09pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
A recent study has revealed that around 77% of students feel stressed at least every week. The stress may be caused by difficulty in understanding their lessons, pressure of paying university fees and handling of greater responsibilities.
