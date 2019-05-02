High profile lawyer to defend Ugg Boots copyright issues in the US

In other South Australian news, A 34-year old man was charged over explosives found in a house in Adelaide; South Australian government will save the dying Keith hospital; Adelaide mayor will build more childcare centres to ease the burden of working parents; and jazz festival being held in Mt Gambier.
Published 2 May 2019 at 11:56am, updated 2 May 2019 at 12:22pm
By Norma Hennessy
Former South Australian Senator Nick Xenophon will serve as a counsel and part of the legal team that will defend the iconic Australian Ugg boots in a copyright issue of the name in the United States.
