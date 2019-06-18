SBS Filipino

Hongkong in Protest

Demonstrators seen marching down Hong Kong's main roads

Demonstrators seen marching down Hong Kong's main roads

Published 18 June 2019 at 11:47am, updated 19 June 2019 at 3:20pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Thousands of people have marched in Hong Kong in protest against proposed extradition rules that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

