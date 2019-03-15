SBS Filipino

Hospitals to remain a priority as Manila continues to experience water shortage

people queue for water

Residents line up to get water brought by a firetruck after their supply has been out for the past days in Mandaluyong, metropolitan Manila, Philippines Source: AAP Image/ AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Published 15 March 2019 at 3:13pm, updated 15 March 2019 at 4:35pm
By Shirley Escalante
Residents around Metro Manila continue to experience service interruption to their water supply, hospitals remain a priority for continuous supply of water amid the water crisis.

