How a couple manages relationship and shift work

Mary Ann and her husband Nathan

Mary Ann and her husband Nathan Source: Mary ann Vander Horst

Published 12 March 2021 at 3:36pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:41pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto, Dan Villanueva
For couples who are shift workers, life can be very tough. Just like the story of this married couple who barely see each other. How does this set-up affect their relationship? And how do they make it work despite their differing schedules?

Married couple Nathan and Mary Ann have been married for 9 years now. Mary Ann is a support worker at day and band singer at night. While her husband works night shifts as a healthcare worker.

During an interview with SBS Filipino's love down under segment, Mary Ann shares that with their work schedule, they hardly see each other, because by the time her husband gets home, she is already at work.

She adds that although she understands the situation, problems would arise on days when she wants to spend time with him but he is too sleepy and tired to even go out.

While the situation has been tough for the couple, Mary Ann shares a thriving relationship is possible. 

How a couple manages relationship and shift work

Communication

Mary Ann highlights that communication is critical especially in this kind of routine.

Carve out time for your partner, even a text or a call will do. This gesture will keep communication open throughout the day.

Mary Ann and husband Nathan
Mary Ann and husband Nathan Source: Mary Ann Vander Horst


Compromise

A healthy compromise is important in a relationship especially when couples are shift workers.

Anyone who enters a relationship must be willing to meet in the middle says Mary Ann.

Mary Ann and husband Nathan
Mary Ann and husband Nathan Source: Mary Ann Vander Horst


Make an effort for lost time

A working couple may not have all the time to spend together, but they can make most of the time they have.

Mary Ann says leaving little love reminders, planning a date or holiday together during their next available time are some of the ways they express effort for their marriage.

 

