How do we measure the independence of the Philippines?

Filipino Historian Prof. Xiao Chua discusses the meaning of Philippine independence and whether it can be measured.

Key Points
  • “Freedom, Future, History” is the theme of the 125th anniversary of Independence Day.
  • Based on the experiences and research of Filipino Public Historian Professor Xiao Chua, he stated that freedom could possibly be measured by the interference of other countries in the Philippines or by the quality of life.
  • According to the professor, true independence as a nation is demonstrated by showing the world that we are capable of standing on our own.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Paano masusukat ang tunay na kalayaan ng Pilipinas?

SBS Filipino

12/06/202308:34
