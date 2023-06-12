How do we measure the independence of the Philippines?

Key Points
- “Freedom, Future, History” is the theme of the 125th anniversary of Independence Day.
- Based on the experiences and research of Filipino Public Historian Professor Xiao Chua, he stated that freedom could possibly be measured by the interference of other countries in the Philippines or by the quality of life.
- According to the professor, true independence as a nation is demonstrated by showing the world that we are capable of standing on our own.

Paano masusukat ang tunay na kalayaan ng Pilipinas?
SBS Filipino
12/06/202308:34