How does the celebration of Christmas change for these Filipinos when they moved to Australia

Former Philippine artist Wella Williams was extremely surprised by how quiet Christmas is in Australia when she first moved to Sydney more than a decade ago. It's far different to how Filipinos extravagance in celebrating.





"It was so different to what we are used to as you know in the Philippines once the -ber months start, everyone is so excited in preparing for Christmas. Here [in Australia], it's very quiet," looks back Williams.





But as she gets used to how Australia celebrates, Williams "make sure that even it's quiet outside, inside our home, I ensure that it's as festive as it can be even it's just me and my immediate family."





"Now I'm also enjoying the house-hopping kind of Christmas lunches because you are able to spend time with your friends and share a meal or gifts with them."



Wella Williams (with eyeglasses) with her husband's family. For Sydney-based artist Daisy Ann Gonzales-Cumming, Christmas is no extravagance.







"My children know that I don't give gifts to any of them. Instead, I put my money into helping the poor in the Philippines."





"Because here [in Australia] we can buy a pack of ham on any day."





Cumming made her family aware that "it's okay that they exchange gifts, but they should also think that there are many other people who are hungry."





"They may not be our family but we share the same spirit. Their suffering is also our suffering."



