SBS Filipino

How To Avoid Falling Victims to Online Fraudsters

SBS Filipino

Finger at "SCAM ALERT" On Keyboard Button

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 October 2017 at 4:03pm, updated 5 October 2017 at 4:06pm
By Olga Klepova
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The internet has never been more present in our daily lives. We work, shop, play and interact with family and friends online. Image: Scam Alert (Getty Images)

Published 5 October 2017 at 4:03pm, updated 5 October 2017 at 4:06pm
By Olga Klepova
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But more Australians are falling victim to online scams than ever before.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul