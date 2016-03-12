SBS Filipino

How To Pay for University

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_479323.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 March 2016 at 11:41am, updated 16 March 2016 at 5:00pm
By Ildiko Dauda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In Australia, 90 per cent of eligible students take up a loan to pay for university study. Image: Study through HELP (Aus.gov)

Published 12 March 2016 at 11:41am, updated 16 March 2016 at 5:00pm
By Ildiko Dauda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government administers different loans schemes to assist students with their fees.

 

For more details, see listicle

Settlement Guide: Five Loans to Assist Students



 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January