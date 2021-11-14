How to reduce the risk of developing chronic health conditions that runs in your family

Online fitness training ranks first in the Worldwide Fitness trends for 2021, according to the survey conducted by the American College of Sports Medicine Health and Fitness Journal.





Multi-Certified Fitness Professional and Lifestyle changer Marco Antonio Tamayo from Gold Coast says online training has been observed a few years back but because of Coronavirus, it became more popular amongst health enthusiasts.





Exercise can be done outside a gym, at home or in parks by using everyday items like chairs, towels, books, and tables.

According to a study, 90% of the fat accumulated in the body is due to overeating and only 10 % because of a sedentary lifestyle.

People with at least 150 minutes of exercise every week or more increased life expectancy to 7 years or more compared to those who live an inactive lifestyle.

Coach Tamayo admits he was skeptical at first about online training as he believes it's more productive to conduct the exercises face-to-face. However, as the impact of the virus worsens, he embarks on virtual training, to continue his crusade of educating and inspiring people on how to take care of their health to prolong their lives.





Source: Marco Antonio Tamayo











“Fitness is not just only for having six packs abs, good biceps, triceps and leaner body, fitness training focuses on inner health, and outward appearance is just one of the benefits."





One of the downsides of lockdown according to a study, it promotes weight gain. Half a kilo per week is added to anyone who is immobile.

Coach Tamayo says aside from adults, kids also pick up a few pounds as their activities are limited.





“When you're stuck in the house, your mind tells you that you're relaxing, so anyone tends to rest and you tend to eat more. Having easy access to food (online delivery) is another culprit."





Exercise regularly

He also recommends looking around the house for everyday items such as chairs, towels, books and tables to start your daily exercise.





“ We can exercise everywhere and use our body weight as body equipment. We do squats, push-ups, or burpees. we can turn on our television and dance for 30 minutes to 1 hour. That's also a form of exercise."





Apart from doing exercises at home, he also recommends public parks as a venue to do simple workouts whilst bonding with the children.





“You can push the pram around the park. Hang on monkey bars and do some steps up and down, bring a basketball and play with the children. It's a double purpose, bonding at the same time, drilling.





Coach Tamayo adds to see significant results, regularly exercise 30 minutes to 1 hour every day or at least three times a week.





Source: Marco Antonio Tamayo





Family is the reason to exercise

Coach is also urging people with sedentary lifestyles to contemplate the joy of having longer life with loved ones.





"During this pandemic, no one is certain about the future, having a longer life means taking the extra mile to be more disciplined. Do it for your family especially, your children."





He also admits that being a lifestyle changer, he plays a significant role in conditioning his client's mind and body and talking sensibly about the advantage of having a longer life. And enlighten them about the essence of living a life free of pain or sickness.





"The critical point is that to brief them, whether they like it or not, if they will not change their lifestyle, they will inherit the health conditions of their parents [like stroke, cancer or diabetes]. I want them to understand that doing these things and maintaining a healthy lifestyle [through exercise and balanced diet] could prolong their lives."





Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.













