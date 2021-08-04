How you can act FAST to save lives after stroke

Highlights 1 in 4 people are at risk of stroke globally

High blood pressure is the most significant risk factor in stroke

While strokes are often thought of as an issue affecting older people, they can strike at any time.

Strokes occur when blood supply to brain is lost, either through a block or break in the artery. They impact one in four people worldwide, and kill more women in Australia than breast cancer and more men than prostate cancer.





"It's interesting if you've taken someone who has had a stroke and they're older, and then I tell them that I've had one, and the look on their face, they're like, ‘no, you’re too young’ and I'm like, ‘strokes can happen in young people, it doesn't have to be older generations - even unborn babies can have strokes’," shares stroke survivor Rachel Margery.









