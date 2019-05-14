How to vote in Australian elections

Members of the public casting their vote Source: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright
Published 14 May 2019 at 2:04pm, updated 14 May 2019 at 3:05pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australians go to the polls to vote in the federal election on Saturday, 18 May 2019. Voting is compulsory for all eligible citizens over 18, and voters must be enrolled with the Australian Electoral Commission. Once registered, they must vote to avoid penalties.
Published 14 May 2019 at 2:04pm, updated 14 May 2019 at 3:05pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share