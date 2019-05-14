SBS Filipino

How to vote in Australian elections

Members of the public casting their vote at Kelmscott Senior High School on election day of the Canning by election in Kelmscott, Western Australia on Saturday Sept. 19, 2015. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright) NO ARCHIVING

Members of the public casting their vote Source: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright

Published 14 May 2019 at 2:04pm, updated 14 May 2019 at 3:05pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Available in other languages

Australians go to the polls to vote in the federal election on Saturday, 18 May 2019. Voting is compulsory for all eligible citizens over 18, and voters must be enrolled with the Australian Electoral Commission. Once registered, they must vote to avoid penalties.

Available in other languages
