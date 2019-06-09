SBS Filipino

Hundreds recognised on Queen's Birthday Honours list

SBS Filipino

Dr Marguerite Evans-Galea

Dr Marguerite Evans-Galea Source: (University of Melbourne)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 June 2019 at 7:39am
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

More than 993 Australians have been recognised in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Published 10 June 2019 at 7:39am
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
They come from a wide range of professions, industries and communities.

Among those honoured are people serving Australia's multicultural communities, and Indigenous Australians.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom