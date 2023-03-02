IELTS PTE or TOFEL?: Which is the easiest to pass?

Key Points
- The English language test is usually a requirement for migration, jobs and study in English-speaking nations like Australia.
- The usual English tests are IELTS (International English Language Testing System), PTE (Pearson Test of English) and TOFEL (Test of English as a Foreign Language).
- The English test has four skills: speaking, listening, reading, and writing.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
‘IELTS. PTE o TOFEL?’: Ano ang pinakamadaling English test at paano ito maipasa
SBS Filipino
02/03/202326:39
Turner English College Academic Manager May Red-Zafra explains how an applicant can excel in the English language examination.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
English (IELTS/PTE/ESL) Teacher May Red-Zafra Source: SBS