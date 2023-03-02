IELTS PTE or TOFEL?: Which is the easiest to pass?

Key Points The English language test is usually a requirement for migration, jobs and study in English-speaking nations like Australia.

The usual English tests are IELTS (International English Language Testing System), PTE (Pearson Test of English) and TOFEL (Test of English as a Foreign Language).

The English test has four skills: speaking, listening, reading, and writing.

PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST: 'IELTS. PTE o TOFEL?': Ano ang pinakamadaling English test at paano ito maipasa

Turner English College Academic Manager May Red-Zafra explains how an applicant can excel in the English language examination.

